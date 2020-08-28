Health department confirms 2 deaths, 45 new COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department director Kim Tedford has confirmed two residents died Thursday due to complications from COVID-19.

Tedford said those patients are an 86-year-old man and a 75-year-old man.

The health department is now reporting a total of 41 deaths in Madison County.

The health department also confirmed 45 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, including 17 men and 28 women ranging in age from 9-years-old to 99-years-old.

Tedford says there are currently 30 Madison County residents hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 1,209 (54.8%)
  • 38301: 780 (35.4%)
  • 38356: 37 (1.7%)
  • 38391: 26 (1.2%)
  • 38366: 30 (1.4%)
  • 38343: 25 (1.1%)
  • 38313: 39 (1.7%)
  • 38392: 8 (0.3%)
  • 38355: 11 (0.5%)
  • 38362: 19 (0.9%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.2%)
  • 38302: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 5 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 9 (0.4%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 753 (34%)
  • White: 813 (37%)
  • Asian: 9 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 61 (3%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 34 (1.5%)
  • Unspecified: 535 (24%)

Gender:

  • Female: 1,193 (54.1%)
  • Male: 1,011 (45.8%)
  • Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 1,762 (80%)
  • Not recovered: 218 (10%)
  • Better: 104 (4.5%)
  • Unknown: 80 (3.5%)
  • Deaths: 41 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 87 (4%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 220 (10%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 446 (20%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 369 (17%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 307 (14%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 336 (15%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 233 (10.5%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 117 (5%)
  • 80+- 84 (4%)
  • Unknown: 6 (0.5%)
