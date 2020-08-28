Health department confirms 2 deaths, 45 new COVID-19 cases
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department director Kim Tedford has confirmed two residents died Thursday due to complications from COVID-19.
Tedford said those patients are an 86-year-old man and a 75-year-old man.
The health department is now reporting a total of 41 deaths in Madison County.
The health department also confirmed 45 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, including 17 men and 28 women ranging in age from 9-years-old to 99-years-old.
Tedford says there are currently 30 Madison County residents hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 1,209 (54.8%)
- 38301: 780 (35.4%)
- 38356: 37 (1.7%)
- 38391: 26 (1.2%)
- 38366: 30 (1.4%)
- 38343: 25 (1.1%)
- 38313: 39 (1.7%)
- 38392: 8 (0.3%)
- 38355: 11 (0.5%)
- 38362: 19 (0.9%)
- 38006: 4 (0.2%)
- 38302: 2 (0.1%)
- 38308: 5 (0.2%)
- 38378: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 9 (0.4%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 753 (34%)
- White: 813 (37%)
- Asian: 9 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 61 (3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 34 (1.5%)
- Unspecified: 535 (24%)
Gender:
- Female: 1,193 (54.1%)
- Male: 1,011 (45.8%)
- Unknown: 1 (0.1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 1,762 (80%)
- Not recovered: 218 (10%)
- Better: 104 (4.5%)
- Unknown: 80 (3.5%)
- Deaths: 41 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 87 (4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 220 (10%)
- 21 – 30 years: 446 (20%)
- 31 – 40 years: 369 (17%)
- 41 – 50 years: 307 (14%)
- 51 – 60 years: 336 (15%)
- 61 – 70 years: 233 (10.5%)
- 71 – 80 years: 117 (5%)
- 80+- 84 (4%)
- Unknown: 6 (0.5%)