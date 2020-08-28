Health department confirms 2 deaths, 45 new COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department director Kim Tedford has confirmed two residents died Thursday due to complications from COVID-19.

Tedford said those patients are an 86-year-old man and a 75-year-old man.

The health department is now reporting a total of 41 deaths in Madison County.

The health department also confirmed 45 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, including 17 men and 28 women ranging in age from 9-years-old to 99-years-old.

Tedford says there are currently 30 Madison County residents hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,209 (54.8%)

38301: 780 (35.4%)

38356: 37 (1.7%)

38391: 26 (1.2%)

38366: 30 (1.4%)

38343: 25 (1.1%)

38313: 39 (1.7%)

38392: 8 (0.3%)

38355: 11 (0.5%)

38362: 19 (0.9%)

38006: 4 (0.2%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 5 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 9 (0.4%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 753 (34%)

White: 813 (37%)

Asian: 9 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 61 (3%)

Other/Multiracial: 34 (1.5%)

Unspecified: 535 (24%)

Gender:

Female: 1,193 (54.1%)

Male: 1,011 (45.8%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 1,762 (80%)

Not recovered: 218 (10%)

Better: 104 (4.5%)

Unknown: 80 (3.5%)

Deaths: 41 (2%)

Age: