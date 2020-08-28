Heavy rain, strong winds cause hazardous roadways Friday morning

JACKSON, Tenn. — Drivers in Jackson early Friday morning were greeted with tough conditions: heavy rain and strong wind gusts, causing hazardous conditions on the roadways.

It started shortly after 8 a.m., when the first major band from Tropical Depression Laura made its way across Jackson.

Within an hour, an inch of rain fell, causing flooding across the Hub City.

Some of the areas most affected included Vann Drive in north Jackson, and the Bemis area in south Jackson.

Residents in flood prone areas should still be wary. It’s not the amount of rain necessarily, it’s how fast it comes in.

A small break in the rain around 9 a.m. helped lessen the impacts of flooding, as city workers checked the drainage systems and cleared them of the debris.

The next band came at 10 a.m., with less intensity, but raising the rain total to two inches.