Henry County extends mask mandate through Sept. 6

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Henry County announced Friday that they will extend their mask mandate through Sunday, Sept. 6.

According to a news release, the mandate will remain in effect through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6.

Henry County has reported 67 positive COVID-19 cases in the last seven days, and currently has 169 active COVID-19 cases.

The Henry County Health Department is providing free COVID-19 testing Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. by appointment.

