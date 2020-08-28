Madison County mask mandate extended through Sept. 12

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department and Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris have extended the county-wide mask mandate through September 12.

The mandate was originally set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, August 29.

The extension means the mandate will now be set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, September 12.

Earlier this week, health department regional director Kim Tedford said the will discuss extending the mandate in two week intervals, beginning with this extension.

