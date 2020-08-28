Officials discuss upcoming flu season, JMCSS one-on-one initiative

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County General Hospital has a new record of positive COVID-19 patients.

There are now 110 positive patients at the hospital. Health officials say the next few months could bring more stress to the health care system.

“Our concern is not just the increase in patients we’ll have coming to the hospital, but our concern is going to be staffing,” said West Tennessee Healthcare Chief Compliance Officer Amy Garner.

“This time of year with flu numbers, here’s hoping we have a good flu vaccine this year,” said Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department Director Kim Tedford.

Madison County also reported two more deaths. Two men aged 86 and 75 died Thursday.

Most students will start classes in Jackson and Madison County on Monday. A majority of the schools have either teachers or students in quarantine.

WBBJ Reporter Josh Robinson asked if that will make Monday anymore difficult for people coming in-person or students learning online?

“No. It’s not going to make learning different. The teachers who are in quarantine will still have the opportunity to teach virtually,” said Jackson-Madison County School System Superintendent Dr. Marlon King.

The school system is also moving to a one-to-one initiative, meaning each student will have their own device for distance learning.

“When we think about the fall and think about flu season moving forward, when you think about snow days, having a one-to-one device will eliminate a lot of disruption to learning,” King said.

The Criminal Justice Complex is also starting to move more inmates to the annex or penal farm now that they’re starting to get out of the 14 day quarantine periods.

Health officials say if people follow the protocols of wearing masks, washing their hands and social distancing, this flu season could be mild.