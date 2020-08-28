Sandra Gayton appears in court, charged with second degree murder

JACKSON, Tenn. — Sandra Gayton appeared in Jackson City Court Friday morning.

She’s accused of killing Lisa Palmer on South Fairgrounds Street on August 7.

Court documents say several people watched the incident that started out as an argument.

“A white female, identified as Sandra Gayton, walked up to Mrs. Palmer and said she wasn’t going to let her do anything to Mr. McColler. Mr. McColler said that Palmer pushed Gayton back, said Gayton pulled out a knife and razor and cut her neck and then ran away from the area,” said Judge Blake Anderson.

Gayton was found at a motel in Arkansas almost a week later.

In court, she told the judge she has a drug and alcohol problem.

“I relapsed nine months ago, about ten months ago I relapsed, and there’s been quite a few incidents that led up to this right here,” Gayton said.

Her bond was set at $250,000. Gayton is expected to be in court September 10 at 1:30 p.m.