Scattered Showers Linger into the Evening

Weather Update – 4:15 p.m. – Friday, August 28th

Scattered showers and gusty winds will continue into the early evening, slowly leaving later on tonight with winds calming down and clearing skies. Breezy weather overnight should keep us from seeing much fog but the humidity will still keep temperatures in the lower 70s.

While skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy on Saturday, showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front will move in tomorrow night. We may wish they would arrive sooner because temperatures will peak in the lower to middle 90s tomorrow with extremely humid weather making for a heat index over 105°F at times. Be safe out there! Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible into Sunday. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

