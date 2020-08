September 2020 Community Blood Drives

Sept. 1 HUMBOLDT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, 2-5- (First 15 donors will receive a coupon for a free 1 topping jumbo pizza slice)

SOUTH FULTON BAPTIST CHURCH, 1-6

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, PARSONS, 1-6

Sept. 2 TN COLLEGE OF APPLIED TECHNOLOGY, UNION CITY,9-3

BANK OF HALLS, 11-4

HARDIN MEDICAL CENTER, SAVANNAH, 12-6

Sept. 3 FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, PARIS, 12-6 (DONORS GET A COUPON FOR A FREE SMALL FROSTY FROM WENDY’S)

FOOD-RITE, SOMERVILLE, 12:30- 5:30

Sept. 4 SIMMONS BANK, BOLIVAR, 12-5

SAVE-A-LOT, MCKENZIE, 12-6

FOOD GIAND, MEDINA, 1-6

Sept. 10 DECATUR CO MIDDLE SCHOOL, PARSONS,1-6

Sept. 11 JERRY WARD AUTOPLEX,UNION CITY, DONORS GET COUPON FOR 2.00 OFF ADMISSION TO DISCOVERY PARK OF AMERICA (EXCLUDING VIP)

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, ADAMSVILLE, 2-6

LOWE’S, NORTH JACKSON, 2-6, BLOOD DRIVE SPONSORED BY EXPRESS EMPLOYMENT. DONORS REGISTER FOR ASSORTED GIFT CARDS.

Sept. 14 EW JAMES AND SONS, MARTIN, 12-6

SELMER COURTHOUSE, 12-6

HARDIN MIDDLE SCHOOL, SAVANNAH,12:30-5:30

Sept. 15 MADISON CO. CITY HALL, DOWNTOWN JACKSON,12-4:30

Sept. 16 CITY OF DYER, 12:30-5:30

Sept. 17 FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, DYERSBURG,12-6

LOWE’S,PARIS, 2-6

HUNTINGDON MIDDLE SCHOOL, 1-6

Sept. 18 TN COLLEGE OF APPLIED TECH,

MCKENZIE,9-1 (Donors can choose a FREE Ice cream cone or Route 44 drink coupon from Sonic)

SAVE A LOT, LEXINGTON,12:30-5:30

LOWE’S, MILAN,1-6

Sept. 21 UTM, PARSONS CENTER, 12-6

SOUTHSIDE CHURCH OF CHRIST, DRESDEN, 1-6

FOOD GIANT, BROWNSVILLE, 1-6

Sept. 22 HUMPREYS CO. CARE & REHAB- WAVERLY,12:30-5:30

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, BELLS, 2-6, FIRST 20 DONORS GET COUPON FOR A FREE CHEESEBURER FROM THE BURGER BASKET.

Sept. 23 TN COLLEGE OF APPLIED TECH, JACKSON, 9-1(BATTLE OF THE COLLEGES)

FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, MILAN, 1-5:30

Sept. 24 JACKSON MADISON CO GENERAL HOSPITAL, MAIN ENTRANCE, 7-11 AND 12-6

FIRST CITIZENS NATIONAL BANK, DYERSBURG, GREEN VILLAGE, 11-4:30

Sept. 25 FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, NEWBERN, 12-6

PICKWICK -SOUTHSIDE SCHOOL, COUNCE,1-5

PIGGLY WIGGLY, SCOTT’S HILL, 1-6

Sept. 28 UNION UNIVERSTIY, JACKSON, 11-5 (BATTLE OF THE COLLEGES)

EW JAMES & SONS, UNION CITY, 1-7

Sept. 29 TATE FAMILY FOODS, GREENFIELD, 12:30-5:30

Sept. 30 YORKVILLE SCHOOL, 2-5

DYERSBURG STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, DYERSBURG, 10-3

FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, MEDINA, 12:30-5:30