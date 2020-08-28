Tornado Watch Issued for Decatur, Hardin, and McNairy Counties

Weather Update – 11:30 a.m. – Friday, August 28th

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Decatur, Hardin, and McNairy counties until 4 p.m. this afternoon. The main threat for any isolated tornadoes will be confined to these areas for the remainder of the day.



A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

