WBBJ says ‘goodbye’ to anchor/reporter Josh Robinson
JACKSON, Tenn. — After three years at WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News, anchor/reporter Josh Robinson is moving on to his next adventure.
Josh has one last message to share with viewers on his last day:
Thank you so much West Tennessee. You’ve helped me become a better person, storyteller and friend over these three years. I have learned so much from you. Thank you for talking to me on your happiest days and on days you never thought you would have to live through.
Some of my favorite memories include all the teachers I got to surprise doing educator of the week, reuniting a pig and its owner, getting to celebrate some incredible people during Black History Month, talking with Harlem Globetrotters, interviewing Miss Tennessee and keeping you up to date on all things COVID-19.
So what’s next? I’m not headed far! I’ll be working at the Bramblett Group in Henderson as a videographer and editor. So, you’ll still see me around. Please say hi!
Thanks again for everything West Tennessee!