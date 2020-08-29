152,280 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 1,725 deaths, 6,817 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 152,280 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, August 29. In addition, 1,725 people have died and 6,817 have been hospitalized. Another 114,099 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Saturday. The report shows 3,599 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 48 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 857

Bedford County – 1,105

Benton County – 250

Bledsoe County – 775

Blount County – 1.992

Bradley County – 2.460

Campbell County – 322

Cannon County – 198

Carroll County – 611

Carter County — 815

Cheatham County – 709

Chester County – 376

Claiborne County – 354

Clay County – 110

Cocke County – 639

Coffee County – 757

Crockett County — 397

Cumberland County – 82

Davidson County – 23,399

Decatur County – 302

DeKalb County – 458

Dickson County – 904

Dyer County – 947

Fayette County – 875

Fentress County – 208

Franklin County – 483

Gibson County – 1,087

Giles County – 440

Grainger County – 270

Greene County – 816

Grundy County – 149

Hamblen County – 1,646

Hamilton County – 7,939

Hancock County – 91

Hardeman County — 1,231

Hardin County – 685

Hawkins County – 665

Haywood County — 737

Henderson County — 865

Henry County — 452

Hickman County – 371

Houston County – 92

Humphreys County – 167

Jackson County – 214

Jefferson County – 785

Johnson County – 407

Knox County – 6,275

Lake County – 834

Lauderdale County – 714

Lawrence County – 751

Lewis County — 131

Lincoln County – 403

Loudon County – 939

Macon County – 902

Madison County – 1,763

Marion County – 323

Marshall County – 529

Maury County – 1,725

McMinn County – 788

McNairy County — 541

Meigs County – 163

Monroe County – 726

Montgomery County – 2,452

Moore County — 92

Morgan County — 205

Obion County — 809

Overton County – 427

Perry County – 106

Pickett County — 59

Polk County – 326

Putnam County – 2,345

Rhea County – 644

Roane County – 632

Robertson County – 1,869

Rutherford County – 77,70

Scott County – 155

Sequatchie County – 142

Sevier County – 2,219

Shelby County – 26,839

Smith County – 515

Stewart County — 95

Sullivan County – 1,597

Sumner County – 4,051

Tipton County – 1,448

Trousdale County – 1,617

Unicoi County – 221

Union County — 221

Van Buren County – 70

Warren County – 830

Washington County – 1,700

Wayne County – 297

Weakley County — 824

White County – 549

Williamson County – 4,328

Wilson County – 2,791

Out of state – 2,970

Pending – 3,344

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, gender, and clusters.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 202

Asian – 1,324

Black or African-American – 29,268

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 112

Other/Multiracial – 19,851

White – 75,948

Pending – 25,575

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 94,356

Hispanic – 22,358

Pending – 35,566

Gender:

Female – 77,308

Male – 73,636

Pending – 1,336

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.