Health department confirms 2 deaths, 32 new COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two residents died Wednesday and Saturday due to complications from COVID-19.

The department says those patients are an 86-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man.

The health department is now reporting a total of 43 deaths in Madison County.

The health department also confirmed 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, including 17 men and 15 women ranging in age from 11-months-old to 88-years-old.

This brings Madison County to a total of 2,237 cases.

Tedford says there are currently 27 Madison County residents hospitalized, with four of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 1,231 (55%)
  • 38301: 787 (35.2%)
  • 38356: 37 (1.7%)
  • 38391: 27 (1.2%)
  • 38366: 30 (1.3%)
  • 38343: 26 (1.2%)
  • 38313: 39 (1.7%)
  • 38392: 8 (0.4%)
  • 38355: 12 (0.5%)
  • 38362: 19 (0.8%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.2%)
  • 38302: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 5 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 9 (0.4%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 770 (34%)
  • White: 827 (37%)
  • Asian: 9 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 61 (3%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 34 (1.5%)
  • Unspecified: 536 (24%)

Gender:

  • Female: 1,208 (54%)
  • Male: 1,028 (45.9%)
  • Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 1,775 (79%)
  • Not recovered: 238 (11%)
  • Better: 107 (5%)
  • Unknown: 74 (3%)
  • Deaths: 43 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 89 (4%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 228 (10%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 452 (20%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 370 (17%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 312 (14%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 341 (15%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 236 (10.5%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 118 (5%)
  • 80+- 85 (4%)
  • Unknown: 6 (0.5%)
