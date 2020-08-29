Health department confirms 2 deaths, 32 new COVID-19 cases
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two residents died Wednesday and Saturday due to complications from COVID-19.
The department says those patients are an 86-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man.
The health department is now reporting a total of 43 deaths in Madison County.
The health department also confirmed 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, including 17 men and 15 women ranging in age from 11-months-old to 88-years-old.
This brings Madison County to a total of 2,237 cases.
Tedford says there are currently 27 Madison County residents hospitalized, with four of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 1,231 (55%)
- 38301: 787 (35.2%)
- 38356: 37 (1.7%)
- 38391: 27 (1.2%)
- 38366: 30 (1.3%)
- 38343: 26 (1.2%)
- 38313: 39 (1.7%)
- 38392: 8 (0.4%)
- 38355: 12 (0.5%)
- 38362: 19 (0.8%)
- 38006: 4 (0.2%)
- 38302: 2 (0.1%)
- 38308: 5 (0.2%)
- 38378: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 9 (0.4%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 770 (34%)
- White: 827 (37%)
- Asian: 9 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 61 (3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 34 (1.5%)
- Unspecified: 536 (24%)
Gender:
- Female: 1,208 (54%)
- Male: 1,028 (45.9%)
- Unknown: 1 (0.1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 1,775 (79%)
- Not recovered: 238 (11%)
- Better: 107 (5%)
- Unknown: 74 (3%)
- Deaths: 43 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 89 (4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 228 (10%)
- 21 – 30 years: 452 (20%)
- 31 – 40 years: 370 (17%)
- 41 – 50 years: 312 (14%)
- 51 – 60 years: 341 (15%)
- 61 – 70 years: 236 (10.5%)
- 71 – 80 years: 118 (5%)
- 80+- 85 (4%)
- Unknown: 6 (0.5%)