Health department confirms 2 deaths, 32 new COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two residents died Wednesday and Saturday due to complications from COVID-19.

The department says those patients are an 86-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man.

The health department is now reporting a total of 43 deaths in Madison County.

The health department also confirmed 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, including 17 men and 15 women ranging in age from 11-months-old to 88-years-old.

This brings Madison County to a total of 2,237 cases.

Tedford says there are currently 27 Madison County residents hospitalized, with four of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,231 (55%)

38301: 787 (35.2%)

38356: 37 (1.7%)

38391: 27 (1.2%)

38366: 30 (1.3%)

38343: 26 (1.2%)

38313: 39 (1.7%)

38392: 8 (0.4%)

38355: 12 (0.5%)

38362: 19 (0.8%)

38006: 4 (0.2%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 5 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 9 (0.4%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 770 (34%)

White: 827 (37%)

Asian: 9 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 61 (3%)

Other/Multiracial: 34 (1.5%)

Unspecified: 536 (24%)

Gender:

Female: 1,208 (54%)

Male: 1,028 (45.9%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 1,775 (79%)

Not recovered: 238 (11%)

Better: 107 (5%)

Unknown: 74 (3%)

Deaths: 43 (2%)

Age: