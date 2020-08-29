Hot And Humid Weather Returns

Weather Update – 9:15 a.m. – Saturday, August 29th

A very hot day ahead as heat index readings will be well over 100 degrees with extremely humid air! We are right back to summer hot weather for the weekend.

Foggy to partly cloudy to scattered storms on Saturday, thunderstorms ahead of a cold front will move in later in the afternoon and evening. We may wish they would arrive sooner because temperatures will peak in the lower to middle 90s today with extremely humid weather making for a heat index over 105°F at times.

Be safe out there! Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible into Sunday. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

