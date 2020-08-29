Hundreds attend ‘Casting Crowns’ concert

CAMDEN, Tenn.–Another well known Christian band makes a stop in west Tennessee as part of a tour.

“I’ve seen them before, casting crowns puts on a great show, and we’re just looking forward to some good Christian music,” concert attendee Steve Zurhellen said.

Zurhellen drove all the way from Covington, Tennessee, to see the Christian band ‘Casting Crowns’ live at Birdsong Drive In Theater in Camden.

It’s one of several concerts the theater has been hosting over the summer.

It all started with Toby Mac back in June, and grew from there.

“Each time it gets better, and it’s been a blessing on every level,” executive director for the Benton County Chamber of Commerce, Bonie Curtin, said.

Hundreds of cars full of families parked for the Christian concert.

Owner Jonathan York said holding the concerts has helped his business during the pandemic.

“God made a way for me to recoup some of this money that I lost, and that’s the only reason I’m still able to stay open this season,” York said.

“I haven’t been to a drive in a good while, so we’re looking forward to being at a drive in, too,” Zurhellen said.

Concert attendees said they love the band because of the message.

“They are Christian youth leaders, and they know what’s going on,” Zurhellen said.

The next concert in the series is September 26, featuring John Conlee.