Local record store celebrates national holiday

JACKSON, Tenn.–One local shop is celebrating National Record Store Day.

Third Eye Curiosities in downtown Jackson held a free socially distanced concert in the New Southern Hotel lobby, right next to the record store.

The Skeleton Krew, Goat City, along with other local talent, played at the concert.

Attendees could also buy mystery packs of different records.

The holiday helps shine a light on independent record stores.

“With this pandemic going on, it means a ton for people to come out here and support local businesses,” Skeleton Krew bassist Cameron Briley said.

“This has brought out a lot of kindness in people. It really has, it’s not hard to look for it,” Skeleton Krew lead singer/songwriter Hunter Cross said.

National Record Store Day is split into three dates.

The next two are September 26 and October 24.