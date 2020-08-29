Pet of the Week: Chip

This week’s good boy is Chip.

Chip is around three-years-old, fully vetted and up-to-date on vaccinations. He is also neutered and microchipped.

He needs a home with no cats and probably no other dogs. He wants the sole focus of your love, you could say.

Chip needs a nice fenced in yard to run and romp. Once he’s done, he’s ready for a cuddle on the couch or a nice car ride.

He loves toys and water!

Chip is probably not a good fit for young or small children, but he would be fine with teenagers.

Chip aims to please, and if you’re providing treats he’s paying attention!

For more information on how to adopt Chip — or any other dogs — you can go to visit the Saving the Animals Together website, or call (731) 313-7828.