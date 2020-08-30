153,115 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 1,747 deaths, 6,840 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 153,115 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, August 30. In addition, 1,747 people have died and 6,840 have been hospitalized. Another 114,769 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Sunday. The report shows # probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional # COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 862

Bedford County – 1,107

Benton County – 253

Bledsoe County – 775

Blount County – 2,003

Bradley County – 2,468

Campbell County – 325

Cannon County – 198

Carroll County – 624

Carter County — 818

Cheatham County – 710

Chester County – 376

Claiborne County – 363

Clay County – 111

Cocke County – 641

Coffee County – 760

Crockett County — 401

Cumberland County – 812

Davidson County – 23,430

Decatur County – 302

DeKalb County – 469

Dickson County – 907

Dyer County – 952

Fayette County – 882

Fentress County – 218

Franklin County – 488

Gibson County – 1,104

Giles County – 441

Grainger County – 274

Greene County – 814

Grundy County – 149

Hamblen County – 1,649

Hamilton County – 7,965

Hancock County – 92

Hardeman County — 1,237

Hardin County – 685

Hawkins County – 667

Haywood County — 740

Henderson County — 873

Henry County — 455

Hickman County – 371

Houston County – 93

Humphreys County – 169

Jackson County – 217

Jefferson County – 805

Johnson County – 407

Knox County – 6,336

Lake County – 834

Lauderdale County – 720

Lawrence County – 759

Lewis County — 132

Lincoln County – 409

Loudon County – 944

Macon County – 907

Madison County – 1,781

Marion County – 325

Marshall County – 532

Maury County – 1,735

McMinn County – 781

McNairy County — 544

Meigs County – 162

Monroe County – 738

Montgomery County – 2,467

Moore County — 93

Morgan County — 207

Obion County — 820

Overton County – 433

Perry County – 107

Pickett County — 61

Polk County – 326

Putnam County – 2,362

Rhea County – 647

Roane County – 643

Robertson County – 1,885

Rutherford County – 7799

Scott County – 155

Sequatchie County – 142

Sevier County – 2,232

Shelby County – 26,976

Smith County – 515

Stewart County — 96

Sullivan County – 1,615

Sumner County – 4,065

Tipton County – 1,455

Trousdale County – 1,618

Unicoi County – 221

Union County — 222

Van Buren County – 71

Warren County – 851

Washington County – 1,718

Wayne County – 312

Weakley County — 831

White County – 560

Williamson County – 4,334

Wilson County – 2,811

Out of state – 2,994

Pending – 3,360

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, gender, and clusters.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 204

Asian – 1,331

Black or African-American – 29,368

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 112

Other/Multiracial – 19,881

White – 76,504

Pending – 25,715

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 94,888

Hispanic – 22,416

Pending – 35,811

Gender:

Female – 77,778

Male – 74,022

Pending – 1,345

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.