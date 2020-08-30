Health department confirms 27 new COVID-19 cases; 2,264 total in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 27 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Sunday, bringing the total to 2,264.

The health department says the newest patients include 10 men and 17 women, ranging in age from three-months-old to 74-years-old.

In addition, 24 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, and four patients are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 1,249 (55.2%)
  • 38301: 793 (35%)
  • 38356: 37 (1.6%)
  • 38391: 28 (1.2%)
  • 38366: 30 (1.3%)
  • 38343: 26 (1.1%)
  • 38313: 39 (1.7%)
  • 38392: 9 (0.4%)
  • 38355: 12 (0.6%)
  • 38362: 20 (0.9%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.2%)
  • 38302: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 5 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 9 (0.4%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 773 (34%)
  • White: 842 (37%)
  • Asian: 9 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 62 (3%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 34 (1.5%)
  • Unspecified: 544 (24%)

Gender:

  • Female: 1,225 (54.1%)
  • Male: 1,038 (45.8%)
  • Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 1,794 (79%)
  • Not recovered: 252 (11%)
  • Better: 101 (5%)
  • Unknown: 74 (3%)
  • Deaths: 43 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 91 (4%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 229 (10%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 457 (20%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 372 (16.5%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 318 (14%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 347 (15%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 240 (11%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 119 (5.25%)
  • 80+: 85 (4%)
  • Unknown: 6 (0.25%)
