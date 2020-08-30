Health department confirms 27 new COVID-19 cases; 2,264 total in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 27 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Sunday, bringing the total to 2,264.

The health department says the newest patients include 10 men and 17 women, ranging in age from three-months-old to 74-years-old.

In addition, 24 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, and four patients are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,249 (55.2%)

38301: 793 (35%)

38356: 37 (1.6%)

38391: 28 (1.2%)

38366: 30 (1.3%)

38343: 26 (1.1%)

38313: 39 (1.7%)

38392: 9 (0.4%)

38355: 12 (0.6%)

38362: 20 (0.9%)

38006: 4 (0.2%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 5 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 9 (0.4%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 773 (34%)

White: 842 (37%)

Asian: 9 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 62 (3%)

Other/Multiracial: 34 (1.5%)

Unspecified: 544 (24%)

Gender:

Female: 1,225 (54.1%)

Male: 1,038 (45.8%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 1,794 (79%)

Not recovered: 252 (11%)

Better: 101 (5%)

Unknown: 74 (3%)

Deaths: 43 (2%)

Age: