Health department confirms 27 new COVID-19 cases; 2,264 total in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 27 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Sunday, bringing the total to 2,264.
The health department says the newest patients include 10 men and 17 women, ranging in age from three-months-old to 74-years-old.
In addition, 24 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, and four patients are on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 1,249 (55.2%)
- 38301: 793 (35%)
- 38356: 37 (1.6%)
- 38391: 28 (1.2%)
- 38366: 30 (1.3%)
- 38343: 26 (1.1%)
- 38313: 39 (1.7%)
- 38392: 9 (0.4%)
- 38355: 12 (0.6%)
- 38362: 20 (0.9%)
- 38006: 4 (0.2%)
- 38302: 2 (0.1%)
- 38308: 5 (0.2%)
- 38378: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 9 (0.4%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 773 (34%)
- White: 842 (37%)
- Asian: 9 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 62 (3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 34 (1.5%)
- Unspecified: 544 (24%)
Gender:
- Female: 1,225 (54.1%)
- Male: 1,038 (45.8%)
- Unknown: 1 (0.1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 1,794 (79%)
- Not recovered: 252 (11%)
- Better: 101 (5%)
- Unknown: 74 (3%)
- Deaths: 43 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 91 (4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 229 (10%)
- 21 – 30 years: 457 (20%)
- 31 – 40 years: 372 (16.5%)
- 41 – 50 years: 318 (14%)
- 51 – 60 years: 347 (15%)
- 61 – 70 years: 240 (11%)
- 71 – 80 years: 119 (5.25%)
- 80+: 85 (4%)
- Unknown: 6 (0.25%)