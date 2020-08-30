Jackson man carries cross, prays for the nation

JACKSON, Tenn.–A man prays for the nation and it’s all through a walk.

Chad Cunningham walked around Jackson-Madison County General Hospital Sunday carrying a cross and an American flag.

He prayed for healthcare workers, local leaders, Governor Lee, President Trump, and others.

Cunningham said it’s important to pray for the nation, especially with everything going on.

It’s not his first walk carrying the cross, and he said community members even stop to talk to him.

“When those people pull over, and I talk to them, we get to pray together and get to know each other, and it’s always a powerful thing. Anything that Jesus is involved in, it’s going to be a powerful thing,” Cunningham said.

He said his longest cross walk lasted half a day.