Jackson residents react to extension of mask mandate

JACKSON, Tenn. — The mask mandate in Jackson and Madison County has been extended.

Friday, Gov. Bill Lee issued an executive order extending local leaders in the 89 counties the authority to issue a mask mandate through September 30.

This was issued to county and city mayors, giving them the choice to require residents to wear a mask longer.

Also on Friday, Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris and Jackson Mayor Scott Conger declared an extension of the mask mandate until September 12.

Saturday, Madison County alone had a total of 2,264 confirmed cases. Some residents of Jackson say the mask mandate extension is needed in the state.

“I don’t mind it actually because it’s just like you rather wear a mask than get sick. Like wear a mask when you go out versus be sick and almost get the virus that can kill you,” said resident Sherreda Peggs.

Some people oppose the local mask mandate. Jackson resident Jerrieann Bennett says it’s her right to not have to wear one.

“I don’t think we ought to be made to wear a mask. I think it ought to be your choice. It’s supposed to be a free country,” Bennett said. “Now since the virus, we’re being told what we got to do, where we can go and it’s crazy.”

Many residents say they believe the masks only offer slight protection from the virus. They say there are numerous other ways to come into contact with the virus while still wearing a mask.

“You still are exposed to it because [of] your hands, and it’s still out there,” Bennett said.

With this executive order, state and local leaders will have the choice to extend the mandate even longer. Extensions will depend on if case rates begin to rise higher or decrease incredibly.

More on the executive orders:

Jackson

Madison County

Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order 59