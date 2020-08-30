Pastor discusses new book centered around son’s cancer journey

JACKSON, Tenn. – Englewood Baptist Church dedicated a night to discuss a unique journey of one key figure in the church.

“It is incredible to having gone through this, and now get to share it with other people with hopes that it will be a blessing to them,” Pastor Adam Dooley said.

Dooley’s son, Carson, is the inspiration behind his new book, ‘Hope When Life Unravels,’ which tells the story of his son’s journey with childhood leukemia, and features scripture for each part.

Sunday night, church members gathered to hear more of Carson’s story.

“To see how God brought us through that is really a testimony, I think, of what he can do in your life, even in the worst of times,” Dooley said.

Dooley said his son’s journey of weekly trips to St. Jude, and not knowing if he would survive leukemia, lasted for three years.

“It was really hard, and people ask me all the time, ‘how did you weather this?’ the truth is, I really don’t even know, except to say one day at a time, you trust god, and he gets you through it,” Dooley said.

However, some of the high points during that time were encouragement from family, friends, church, and even the delta flight team for each weekly flight.

“It was amazing to watch people from all walks of life encourage us,” Dooley said.

He said he wants to give back to St. Jude as much as possible because of what the healthcare team did for Carson.

“We are incredibly blessed to have a place like St. Jude this close,” Dooley said.

After the service, he also held a book signing.