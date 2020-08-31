154,933 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 1,754 deaths, 6,878 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 154,933 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, August 31. In addition, 1,754 people have died and 6,878 have been hospitalized. Another 116,864 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Monday. The report shows 3,683 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 50 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 874

Bedford County – 1,114

Benton County – 257

Bledsoe County – 775

Blount County – 2,010

Bradley County – 2,473

Campbell County – 328

Cannon County – 200

Carroll County – 637

Carter County — 829

Cheatham County – 710

Chester County – 377

Claiborne County – 365

Clay County – 112

Cocke County – 642

Coffee County – 764

Crockett County — 403

Cumberland County – 826

Davidson County – 23,474

Decatur County – 303

DeKalb County – 469

Dickson County – 913

Dyer County – 964

Fayette County – 886

Fentress County – 223

Franklin County – 492

Gibson County – 1,115

Giles County – 442

Grainger County – 278

Greene County – 820

Grundy County – 149

Hamblen County – 1,659

Hamilton County – 7,998

Hancock County – 92

Hardeman County — 1,238

Hardin County – 700

Hawkins County – 669

Haywood County — 744

Henderson County — 878

Henry County — 460

Hickman County – 376

Houston County – 93

Humphreys County – 168

Jackson County – 217

Jefferson County – 815

Johnson County – 407

Knox County – 6,429

Lake County – 837

Lauderdale County – 725

Lawrence County – 762

Lewis County — 132

Lincoln County – 412

Loudon County – 952

Macon County – 906

Madison County – 1,804

Marion County – 325

Marshall County – 533

Maury County – 1,749

McMinn County – 791

McNairy County — 549

Meigs County – 162

Monroe County – 749

Montgomery County – 2,475

Moore County — 93

Morgan County — 209

Obion County — 829

Overton County – 435

Perry County – 110

Pickett County — 63

Polk County – 327

Putnam County – 2,368

Rhea County – 652

Roane County – 651

Robertson County – 1,886

Rutherford County – 7,825

Scott County – 155

Sequatchie County – 142

Sevier County – 2,236

Shelby County – 27,120

Smith County – 516

Stewart County — 96

Sullivan County – 1,640

Sumner County – 4,094

Tipton County – 1,462

Trousdale County – 1,618

Unicoi County – 225

Union County — 225

Van Buren County – 71

Warren County – 853

Washington County – 1,741

Wayne County – 1,279

Weakley County — 842

White County – 564

Williamson County – 4,369

Wilson County – 2,828

Out of state – 3,010

Pending – 3,368

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 204

Asian – 1,340

Black or African-American – 29,496

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 112

Other/Multiracial – 20,839

White – 77,155

Pending – 25,787

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 95,548

Hispanic – 22,479

Pending – 36,906

Gender:

Female – 78,207

Male – 74,651

Pending – 2,075

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.