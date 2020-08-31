3 additional deaths confirmed due to COVID-19; 29 new cases

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department director Kim Tedford has confirmed three Madison County residents died Sunday due to complications of COVID-19.

Tedford says those individuals include a 61-year-old woman, a 60-year-old man, and an 85-year-old man. All three died Sunday.

Tedford said a total of 46 residents have died due to complications from COVID-19.

The health department also confirmed 29 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Madison County to 2,293.

Those cases include 13 men and 16 women, ranging in age from 3-months-old to 78-years-old.

There are currently 19 Madison County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications. Two of those patients are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 1,267 (55.3%)
  • 38301: 798 (34.8%)
  • 38356: 38 (1.7%)
  • 38391: 30 (1.3%)
  • 38366: 30 (1.3%)
  • 38343: 26 (1.1%)
  • 38313: 40 (1.7%)
  • 38392: 10 (0.4%)
  • 38355: 12 (0.5%)
  • 38362: 21 (0.9%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.2%)
  • 38302: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 5 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 9 (0.4%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 780 (34%)
  • White: 859 (37.46%)
  • Asian: 9 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 62 (3%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 35 (1.5%)
  • Unspecified: 548 (24%)

Gender:

  • Female: 1,241 (54.1%)
  • Male: 1,051 (45.8%)
  • Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 1,838 (80%)
  • Not recovered: 253 (11%)
  • Better: 90 (4%)
  • Unknown: 66 (3%)
  • Deaths: 46 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 95 (4%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 234 (10%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 462 (20%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 378 (16.5%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 318 (14%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 352 (15%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 243 (11%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 120 (5.25%)
  • 80+: 85 (4%)
  • Unknown: 6 (0.25%)
