3 additional deaths confirmed due to COVID-19; 29 new cases

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department director Kim Tedford has confirmed three Madison County residents died Sunday due to complications of COVID-19.

Tedford says those individuals include a 61-year-old woman, a 60-year-old man, and an 85-year-old man. All three died Sunday.

Tedford said a total of 46 residents have died due to complications from COVID-19.

The health department also confirmed 29 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Madison County to 2,293.

Those cases include 13 men and 16 women, ranging in age from 3-months-old to 78-years-old.

There are currently 19 Madison County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications. Two of those patients are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,267 (55.3%)

38301: 798 (34.8%)

38356: 38 (1.7%)

38391: 30 (1.3%)

38366: 30 (1.3%)

38343: 26 (1.1%)

38313: 40 (1.7%)

38392: 10 (0.4%)

38355: 12 (0.5%)

38362: 21 (0.9%)

38006: 4 (0.2%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 5 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 9 (0.4%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 780 (34%)

White: 859 (37.46%)

Asian: 9 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 62 (3%)

Other/Multiracial: 35 (1.5%)

Unspecified: 548 (24%)

Gender:

Female: 1,241 (54.1%)

Male: 1,051 (45.8%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 1,838 (80%)

Not recovered: 253 (11%)

Better: 90 (4%)

Unknown: 66 (3%)

Deaths: 46 (2%)

Age: