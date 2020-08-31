3 additional deaths confirmed due to COVID-19; 29 new cases
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department director Kim Tedford has confirmed three Madison County residents died Sunday due to complications of COVID-19.
Tedford says those individuals include a 61-year-old woman, a 60-year-old man, and an 85-year-old man. All three died Sunday.
Tedford said a total of 46 residents have died due to complications from COVID-19.
The health department also confirmed 29 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Madison County to 2,293.
Those cases include 13 men and 16 women, ranging in age from 3-months-old to 78-years-old.
There are currently 19 Madison County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications. Two of those patients are on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 1,267 (55.3%)
- 38301: 798 (34.8%)
- 38356: 38 (1.7%)
- 38391: 30 (1.3%)
- 38366: 30 (1.3%)
- 38343: 26 (1.1%)
- 38313: 40 (1.7%)
- 38392: 10 (0.4%)
- 38355: 12 (0.5%)
- 38362: 21 (0.9%)
- 38006: 4 (0.2%)
- 38302: 2 (0.1%)
- 38308: 5 (0.2%)
- 38378: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 9 (0.4%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 780 (34%)
- White: 859 (37.46%)
- Asian: 9 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 62 (3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 35 (1.5%)
- Unspecified: 548 (24%)
Gender:
- Female: 1,241 (54.1%)
- Male: 1,051 (45.8%)
- Unknown: 1 (0.1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 1,838 (80%)
- Not recovered: 253 (11%)
- Better: 90 (4%)
- Unknown: 66 (3%)
- Deaths: 46 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 95 (4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 234 (10%)
- 21 – 30 years: 462 (20%)
- 31 – 40 years: 378 (16.5%)
- 41 – 50 years: 318 (14%)
- 51 – 60 years: 352 (15%)
- 61 – 70 years: 243 (11%)
- 71 – 80 years: 120 (5.25%)
- 80+: 85 (4%)
- Unknown: 6 (0.25%)