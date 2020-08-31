Hot And Humid, Then Storms

Weather Update: Monday August 31 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. It has been a rather humid start to the day with temps hanging in the mid 70s this morning. Clouds will break some allowing for some sunshine through mid to late morning. Temperatures will rise through the 80s this morning t around 87°. Instability will inevitably increase this afternoon. However much like what we saw most of this Summer so far, not a whole lot of shear. Therefore short-ranged guidance will have a tough time pinpointing the exact placement of triggers and movement of storms until they get going this afternoon. I will keep the chance of thunderstorm in the forecast and we will have to monitor real-time conditions and outflow boundaries to see where storms initiate by later this morning. This quasi-zonal flow will be with us through the first half of the week, before amplifying further as a cool Canadian air mass drops out from the upper Rockies/Plains into the Midwest.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamelltv