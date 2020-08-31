Jackson State Community College students return with online courses

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College students are back in school, but in a new way this semester.

“We have the traditional online courses that most people would see, that they interact as they can with deadlines throughout the weeks, semester in the traditional online environment,” Jackson State president Dr. George Pimentel said. “We also have a flex option, which is about using zoom or video conferencing for live one-on-one classrooms.”

As classes resume, Pimentel says there are a few safety measures in place to make sure everyone stays safe on campus.

“We have a form that anyone who comes to campus for any reason must fill out, and it asks them survey questions about COVID-19, and we also have some temperature stations in the Student Union building as people come in potentially for appointments,” Pimentel said.

He says even with the new system, he wants students to still feel they are getting the education they signed up for.

“We are trying to do all we can to help make the educational experience as good as it was before, and, from an online perspective, even better than it was before,” Pimentel said.

He says students are still able to come onto campus to use common areas, such as the library if needed, but by appointment only.