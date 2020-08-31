Kyle Peppers joined WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News in February 2020 as part of the digital media team.

Kyle was born in Melrose Park, Illinois, but grew up in Lexington, Tennessee. He attended Jackson State Community College, graduating in 2019 with an associate’s degree in communication.

Growing up, Kyle wrote fictional stories and made short films as a hobby, before going on to become a YouTube creator and partner for nearly a decade.

When he’s not updating the station’s website and social media pages, Kyle spends his free time visiting family and friends, watching movies, painting and traveling.