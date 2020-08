Mugshots : Madison County : 08/27/20 – 08/31/20

1/49 Tequilla Jones Failure to appear

2/49 Alan Henley Simple possession/casual exchange, schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

3/49 Alexander Ray Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving under the influence

4/49 Alfred Johnson Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

5/49 Allen Zyla Theft of property under $1,000



6/49 Bobby Yarbrough Failure to appear

7/49 Brian Paris Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/49 Charles Thompson Failure to appear

9/49 Christopher Needham Violation of probation

10/49 Davia Pruitt Failure to appear



11/49 David Turner Public intoxication

12/49 Dawn Hickman Simple domestic assault

13/49 Donna Dickerson Failure to appear

14/49 Dylan McCawley Failure to appear

15/49 Ebone Mays Violation of community corrections



16/49 Harry Sinclair Jr Vandalism

17/49 Harry Sinclair Sr Viiolation of order of protection

18/49 Herbert Davis Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

19/49 Hubert Moore Violation of probation

20/49 Hugo Gonzalez Simple domestic assault



21/49 Jacob Crawford Violation of community corrections

22/49 Javorris Long Simple domestic assault, violation of probation, failure to appear, violation of community corrections

23/49 Jeffery Bratton Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, schedule V drug violations, contraband in penal institution, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, prohibited weapons

24/49 Johnathan Groce Criminal trespass

25/49 Joshua Logan Assault



26/49 Kaitlyn Graham Failure to appear

27/49 Kiamak Cooper Retaliation for past action

28/49 Lajada Willis Retaliation for past actions

29/49 Laquinton Dotson Aggravated burglary, theft under $10,000

30/49 Leeann Brisedine Failure to appear



31/49 Lesa Croom Contempt of court

32/49 Mahogany Green Retaliation for past action

33/49 Martel Linear Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism

34/49 Michael Cole Simple domestic assault

35/49 Montavious Jones Simple domestic assault



36/49 Paul Voss Unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of community corrections, violation of probation, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, open container law, failure to maintain lane, driving on revoked/suspended license

37/49 Rondell Yarbrough Reckless endangerment, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

38/49 Rufus Irvin Failure to appear

39/49 Sabrina Carter Failure to appear

40/49 Samuel Motley Simple domestic assault



41/49 Savalas McNeal Failure to appear

42/49 Seth Whitley Schedule I drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, driving on revoked/suspended license

43/49 Shaquita Beard Simple domestic assault

44/49 Tarvares Long Driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident

45/49 Terry Gray Violation of order of protection



46/49 Timothy Collins Violation of probation

47/49 Timothy Patterson Burglary, theft of property under $10,000

48/49 Tommy Bynum Failure to appear, violation of probation

49/49 Virginia Greer Failure to appear



































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/27/20 and 7 a.m. on 08/31/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.