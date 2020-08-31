Newbern police seek ID in Tobacco Post burglary, theft

NEWBERN, Tenn. — Newbern police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a burglary at a local business.

Investigators say the burglary happened around 10 p.m. on August 27 at the Tobacco Post on Sharpsferry Road.

Police say the suspect took multiple cartons of cigarettes, valued at around $2,500.

Investigators say the suspect is a Black man, about 6-feet, 4-inches tall with a medium build.

The suspect was wearing a green Green Bay Packers shirt prior to the break-in, but changed into a red Nike pullover before forcing entry to the store.

Investigators were able to get surveillance video of the suspect during the theft.

Anyone who can identify this man or the vehicle in the photos is asked to call Investigator Danny Tippit at (731) 627-2571 or Dyer County Crime Stoppers at (731) 285-8477.