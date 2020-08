Pamela Breer Johnson

Pamela Breer Johnson, age 70 of Springville, TN passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at her residence. Her body is to be cremated and her final wishes will be carried out by her family at a later date.

Ms. Johnson is survived by her son, James Breer and her grandson, Hunter James Breer, both of Springville, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Roger Johnson who died on September 30, 2017.