Scattered Storms Continue into Early Evening

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Monday, August 31st

As forecast, this week will have daily chances for rain in an unsettled pattern that has a cold front stalling out over West Tennessee. Be prepared for rain each day with a low-end risk for severe weather each day.

TONIGHT

Scattered thunderstorms producing downpours and frequent lightning remain possible through the early evening. Although the risk for severe weather is low, one or two thunderstorms out there may cause strong winds so stay weather-aware and tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast. The chance for rain is low after 10 p.m. and temperatures are forecast to drop to the lower and middle 70s by sunrise.

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible during the morning, afternoon, and early evening. There’s a low risk for severe weather so be prepared for downpours and frequent lightning. Temperatures will peak in the middle to upper 80s. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com