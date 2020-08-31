Woman accused of shooting man in the leg in Weakley Co.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a woman is now charged with aggravated assault after allegedly shooting a man in the leg.

The sheriff’s office says 39-year-old Tera Ann Alvaraz, also known as Tera Ann Sanders, is accused of shooting a 51-year-old Greenfield man with a .380-caliber pistol. Investigators say the two were riding four-wheelers in a wooded area on Stafford Store Road when the shooting happened.

The victim was taken to Volunteer Hospital in Martin before he was transferred to Elvis Presley Trauma Center in Memphis.