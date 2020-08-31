Woman accused of shooting man in the leg in Weakley Co.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a woman is now charged with aggravated assault after allegedly shooting a man in the leg.

The sheriff’s office says 39-year-old Tera Ann Alvaraz, also known as Tera Ann Sanders, is accused of shooting a 51-year-old Greenfield man with a .380-caliber pistol. Investigators say the two were riding four-wheelers in a wooded area on Stafford Store Road when the shooting happened.

The victim was taken to Volunteer Hospital in Martin before he was transferred to Elvis Presley Trauma Center in Memphis.

Categories: Crime, Local News, News

Related Posts