156,329 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 1,781 deaths, 6,978 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 156,329 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, September 1. In addition, 1,781 people have died and 6,978 have been hospitalized. Another 118,885 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Tuesday. The report shows 3,802 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 52 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 879

Bedford County – 1,127

Benton County – 260

Bledsoe County – 777

Blount County – 2,021

Bradley County – 2,501

Campbell County – 328

Cannon County – 202

Carroll County – 643

Carter County — 845

Cheatham County – 716

Chester County – 383

Claiborne County – 368

Clay County – 116

Cocke County – 644

Coffee County – 772

Crockett County — 408

Cumberland County – 831

Davidson County – 23,622

Decatur County – 305

DeKalb County – 474

Dickson County – 920

Dyer County – 975

Fayette County – 888

Fentress County – 230

Franklin County – 517

Gibson County – 1,138

Giles County – 448

Grainger County – 278

Greene County – 844

Grundy County – 152

Hamblen County – 1,665

Hamilton County – 8,136

Hancock County – 92

Hardeman County — 1,241

Hardin County – 713

Hawkins County – 673

Haywood County — 747

Henderson County — 883

Henry County — 463

Hickman County – 379

Houston County – 96

Humphreys County – 172

Jackson County – 220

Jefferson County – 817

Johnson County – 416

Knox County – 6,516

Lake County – 840

Lauderdale County – 722

Lawrence County – 768

Lewis County — 133

Lincoln County – 411

Loudon County – 963

Macon County – 907

Madison County – 1,839

Marion County – 328

Marshall County – 549

Maury County – 1,778

McMinn County – 803

McNairy County — 555

Meigs County – 163

Monroe County – 759

Montgomery County – 2,494

Moore County — 94

Morgan County — 214

Obion County — 830

Overton County – 439

Perry County – 112

Pickett County — 67

Polk County – 331

Putnam County – 2,387

Rhea County – 661

Roane County – 659

Robertson County – 1,892

Rutherford County – 7,868

Scott County – 156

Sequatchie County – 144

Sevier County – 2,246

Shelby County – 27,173

Smith County – 516

Stewart County — 99

Sullivan County – 1,663

Sumner County – 4,117

Tipton County – 1,470

Trousdale County – 1,618

Unicoi County – 228

Union County — 227

Van Buren County – 80

Warren County – 860

Washington County – 1,771

Wayne County – 1,439

Weakley County — 854

White County – 566

Williamson County – 4,422

Wilson County – 2,870

Out of state – 3,055

Pending – 3,348

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 206

Asian – 1,351

Black or African-American – 29,689

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 113

Other/Multiracial – 20,989

White – 78,058

Pending – 25,923

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 96,659

Hispanic – 22,612

Pending – 37,058

Gender:

Female – 78,894

Male – 75,282

Pending – 2,153

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.