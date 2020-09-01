Aircraft flyover shows support for local hospital staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — Staff at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital enjoyed a show of appreciation Tuesday morning.

They gathered outside the front entrance for a flyover, sponsored by local businesses and organizations.

The plane carried a banner, with the words “Heroes Work Here @ JMCGH.”

According to vice president and CEO of the hospital, Deanne Thelen, no matter how small the gesture, the employees do appreciate any support they get in this time.

“Everybody pitches in and tries hard, so this is a way to show how much they are appreciated and how much we support our staff, each and every day,” Thelen said.

The plane made four passes at JMCGH before flying over to the north hospital.