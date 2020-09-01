County mayors respond to increasing COVID-19 cases, discuss mask mandates

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural counties across Tennessee saw a huge spike in COVID-19 cases in August.

“That wave has finally hit us. The last month has been very trying, very difficult. At this stage, this is the worst its been in Carroll County unfortunately,” Carroll County Mayor Joseph Butler said.

On Tuesday, Mayor Butler discussed what they’ve seen in Carroll County during August, when their COVID-positive cases rose from 216 to 643.

“We continue to have a very large number of positive and active cases,” Mayor Butler said.

Mayor Butler says they are encouraging social distancing and masks, as well as discouraging large gatherings, but he says they will not institute a mask mandate similar to Madison County’s.

“I don’t feel that, in Carroll County, that is the best path for us. I understand their reasoning. I’m thankful for the leaders there. We appreciate the recommendations they make, but that doesn’t drive our decision making in Carroll County,” Mayor Butler said.

So far, five counties in West Tennessee have these mandates.

Not included in those counties are Gibson, Hardeman, and Carroll counties, all of which were hit hard by Coronavirus last month.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reporter Clint Eiland went to Gibson County on Tuesday, where most people are wearing masks before entering stores, though the county has not mandated wearing a facial covering in businesses.

“At the end of the day, I believe, given accurate information, and given the opportunity, the general public will do the right thing almost every time,” Gibson County Mayor Tom Witherspoon said. “The way its structured now works properly if that structure is adhered to, and we just don’t feel like it is.”

Both mayors Butler and Witherspoon said they talk with their local health department officials, and they will continue to keep up with the numbers.

“It is very very helpful in our decision making to have this true data,” Mayor Butler said.

Gibson County’s numbers rose by 588 cases in August.

We also reached out to Hardeman County Mayor Jimmy Sain, who did not respond to a request for comment.

Hardeman County currently has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases in the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News coverage area, with 1,241 total cases.