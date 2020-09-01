Dyer County escapee arrested Monday; one remains at large

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Antoine Thomas, one of three inmates who escaped the Dyer County Jail on Sunday, is in custody.

U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller announced Thomas’ arrest Tuesday.

In a news release, the U.S. Marshals say Thomas was found at a home on Lipford Circle in Dyersburg, where residents at the home attempted to deny Marshals entry.

The release says Thomas was eventually taken into custody and taken back to the Dyer County Jail, after being treated for injuries he sustained during the escape from the facility.

Thomas, Michael Bolden, and another inmate overpowered a correctional officer shortly after midnight Sunday, took the officer’s keys, and scaled a 16-foot fence to escape the jail.

The third inmate was arrested shortly after their escape, according to the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas was originally in custody on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

Bolden was held on a failure to appear charge, as well as possession with intent to distribute schedule I narcotics and resisting arrest.

Bolden remains at large, and residents are asked not to approach him.

Anyone with information on Bolden’s whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at (731) 427-4661 or Dyer County Crime Stoppers at (731) 285-8477.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to Bolden’s arrest.