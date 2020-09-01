Fog Burns Off, Storms Later

Weather Update: Tuesday, September 1 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. A gloomy and foggy start this morning for the area. The atmosphere remains very saturated with dew point holding in the mid 70s. A dense fog advisory will remain in effect for the eastern half of the area, especially along US highway 45 East and West corridor. Fog should burn off by 10:00 AM. That will give way to mainly sunny skies briefly before clouds increase again as a large area of clouds associated with a decaying MCV (Mesoscale Convective Vortex) in Arkansas this morning. This cloud debris will play key on how the rest of the afternoon plays out. The clouds will make for lousy lapse rates between the surface. There will be some weak shear to work with and no shortage of moisture and instability. So at the very least expect heavy rain, but potentially could include rotating severe storms should there be plenty of sunshine through late morning.



