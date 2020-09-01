Health department confirms 28 cases of COVID-19; 2,321 total
JACKSON, Tenn.– The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 28 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 2,321.
The new cases include 11 men and 17 women, ranging in age from 2-years-old to 100-years-old.
There are currently 23 Madison County residents hospitalized, with four of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 1,288 (55.5%)
- 38301: 803 (34.6%)
- 38356: 38 (1.6%)
- 38391: 31 (1.3%)
- 38366: 30 (1.3%)
- 38343: 26 (1.1%)
- 38313: 40 (1.7%)
- 38392: 10 (0.4%)
- 38355: 12 (0.5%)
- 38362: 21 (1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.2%)
- 38302: 2 (0.1%)
- 38308: 5 (0.2%)
- 38378: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 10 (0.4%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 792 (34%)
- White: 882 (38%)
- Asian: 9 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 64 (3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 36 (1.5%)
- Unspecified: 538 (23%)
Gender:
- Female: 1,258 (54.2%)
- Male: 1,062 (45.7%)
- Unknown: 1 (0.1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 1,881 (81%)
- Not recovered: 256 (11%)
- Better: 85 (4%)
- Unknown: 53 (2%)
- Deaths: 46 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 96 (4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 236 (10%)
- 21 – 30 years: 463 (20%)
- 31 – 40 years: 382 (16.5%)
- 41 – 50 years: 324 (14%)
- 51 – 60 years: 357 (15%)
- 61 – 70 years: 244 (11%)
- 71 – 80 years: 125 (5%)
- 80+: 88 (4%)
- Unknown: 6 (0.5%)