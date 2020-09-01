Health department confirms 28 cases of COVID-19; 2,321 total

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn.– The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 28 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 2,321.

Coronavirus

The new cases include 11 men and 17 women, ranging in age from 2-years-old to 100-years-old.

There are currently 23 Madison County residents hospitalized, with four of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 1,288 (55.5%)
  • 38301: 803 (34.6%)
  • 38356: 38 (1.6%)
  • 38391: 31 (1.3%)
  • 38366: 30 (1.3%)
  • 38343: 26 (1.1%)
  • 38313: 40 (1.7%)
  • 38392: 10 (0.4%)
  • 38355: 12 (0.5%)
  • 38362: 21 (1%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.2%)
  • 38302: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 5 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 10 (0.4%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 792 (34%)
  • White: 882 (38%)
  • Asian: 9 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 64 (3%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 36 (1.5%)
  • Unspecified: 538 (23%)

Gender:

  • Female: 1,258 (54.2%)
  • Male: 1,062 (45.7%)
  • Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 1,881 (81%)
  • Not recovered: 256 (11%)
  • Better: 85 (4%)
  • Unknown: 53 (2%)
  • Deaths: 46 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 96 (4%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 236 (10%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 463 (20%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 382 (16.5%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 324 (14%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 357 (15%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 244 (11%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 125 (5%)
  • 80+: 88 (4%)
  • Unknown: 6 (0.5%)
