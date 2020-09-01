Health department confirms 28 cases of COVID-19; 2,321 total

JACKSON, Tenn.– The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 28 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 2,321.

The new cases include 11 men and 17 women, ranging in age from 2-years-old to 100-years-old.

There are currently 23 Madison County residents hospitalized, with four of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,288 (55.5%)

38301: 803 (34.6%)

38356: 38 (1.6%)

38391: 31 (1.3%)

38366: 30 (1.3%)

38343: 26 (1.1%)

38313: 40 (1.7%)

38392: 10 (0.4%)

38355: 12 (0.5%)

38362: 21 (1%)

38006: 4 (0.2%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 5 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 10 (0.4%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 792 (34%)

White: 882 (38%)

Asian: 9 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 64 (3%)

Other/Multiracial: 36 (1.5%)

Unspecified: 538 (23%)

Gender:

Female: 1,258 (54.2%)

Male: 1,062 (45.7%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 1,881 (81%)

Not recovered: 256 (11%)

Better: 85 (4%)

Unknown: 53 (2%)

Deaths: 46 (2%)

Age: