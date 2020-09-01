Mugshots : Madison County : 08/31/20 – 09/01/20

1/15 Kevin Chambers Schedule III drug violations

2/15 Alfred Roberson Failure to appear

3/15 Arlene T. Pugh Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest

4/15 Briana N. Watson Vandalism

5/15 Brooklyn Willingham Failure to appear



6/15 Cornelius James Failure to appear

7/15 Deborah Duncan Schedule III drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

8/15 Diontae Makins Evading arrest, reckless driving

9/15 Haley Brook Logan Harassment

10/15 Herman James Simple domestic assault, vandalism



11/15 Jermaine Campbell Failure to appear

12/15 John Bryant Bond Criminal impersonation, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

13/15 Kaye-la Carias Failure to appear

14/15 Micaela Jackson Violation of probation

15/15 Terrica Daniels Vandalism































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/31/20 and 7 a.m. on 09/01/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.