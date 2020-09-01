Scattered Thunderstorms Return on Wednesday

Weather Update – 11:00 p.m. – Tuesday, September 1st

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible over the next couple of hours with a primary concern for localized flash flooding. The risk for severe weather continues to look low overnight, and the severe thunderstorm watch has ended for all of West Tennessee.

TONIGHT

The risk for severe weather will gradually taper off overnight but scattered storms may still show up after midnight. Pockets of heavy rainfall could lead to localized flash flooding but damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are unlikely. Temperatures will only drop to the middle 70s tonight thanks to south-southwesterly breezes at 5 to 10 miles per hour under mostly cloudy skies.

Like today, showers and thunderstorms will be able to move through West Tennessee, especially from later in the morning through the early evening on Wednesday. Some thunderstorms could be strong and temperatures will peak in the 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. We’ll have another round on Thursday. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com