Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 11pm

Weather Update – 7:30 p.m. – Tuesday, September 1st

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Carroll, Crockett, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Haywood, Henry, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Obion, Shelby, Tipton, and Weakley until 11 p.m. tonight. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in those counties. Residents there should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and watch WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for updates and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible over the next couple of hours with a primary concern for damaging winds and localized flash flooding but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

TONIGHT

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through the early evening in West Tennessee so stay weather-aware and tune in to WBBJ for the latest! After that, the risk for severe weather will gradually taper off but scattered storms may still show up after midnight. Temperatures will only drop to the middle 70s tonight thanks to south-southwesterly breezes at 5 to 10 miles per hour under mostly cloudy skies.

Like today, showers and thunderstorms will be able to move through West Tennessee, especially from later in the morning through the early evening on Wednesday. Some thunderstorms could be strong and temperatures will peak in the 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. We’ll have another round on Thursday. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

