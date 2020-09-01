State calls for more poll workers for upcoming election

JACKSON, Tenn.–Tuesday was national poll workers day, and Tennessee wants you to step up.

The state rolled out a new program called ‘Be a Patriot, Become a Poll Official’ for the August election to recruit more poll workers.

Officials say they also need help running polling locations for the November election.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett said he’d rather have more poll workers than needed instead of being short-handed.

“That truly is why we are asking people to step up, and up the ante on their civic engagement and learn more about the electoral process, and you get a bird’s eye view of what election day is like,” Hargett said.

If you’re interested in becoming a poll worker you can apply online or contact your local election commission for more information.