Strong Thunderstorms Possible into the Evening

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Tuesday, September 1st

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible over the next couple of hours but the main line I’m tracking for our weather this evening is in Arkansas. There’s a potential for a Severe Thunderstorm Watch to be issued with a primary concern for damaging winds and localized flash flooding but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

TONIGHT

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through the early evening in West Tennessee so stay weather-aware and tune in to WBBJ for the latest! After that, the rain will gradually taper off after sunset so that mostly dry weather is forecast after midnight in West Tennessee. Temperatures will only drop to the middle 70s tonight thanks to south-southwesterly breezes at 5 to 10 miles per hour under mostly cloudy skies.

Like yesterday, showers and thunderstorms will be able to move through West Tennessee, especially from later in the morning through the early evening. Some thunderstorms could be strong. Temperatures will peak in the 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

