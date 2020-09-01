Union City police investigate Sunday homicide

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Union City police are investigating a shooting Sunday night that left one man dead.

Investigators say officers responded to Club 1 Hunnid on East Cheatham Street around 2:30 a.m. after a report of shots fired. Officers found Robert Williams, of Union City, unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say Williams was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Union City Police Department at (731) 885-1515 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 885-8477.