Wrestler Jerry Lawler to host 50th anniversary event at ballpark

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Generals and USA Wrestling are joining to present Jerry “The King” Lawler’s 50th Anniversary Celebration at The Ballpark at Jackson.

The event will be held Saturday, September 26, and will feature eight matches — including a Thunderdome Cage Match — and will be attended by a long list of wrestling icons.

“We are excited to host Jerry Lawler’s 50th anniversary event here at The Ballpark,” said Generals GM Marcus Sabata. “It should be an amazing night filled with appearances by wrestling legends that we all grew up watching.”

Health and safety for guests is a priority, and masks will be required to be worn upon entry. There will also be hand sanitizing stations placed throughout the ballpark.

To adhere to social distancing guidelines, a limited number of tickets will be available for the show.

General admission tickets are $25. Parking will be $10 during the night of the event. Gates will open at 5 p.m., with the event scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

For more information about purchasing tickets, please call (731) 234-5883.