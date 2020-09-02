157,831 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 1,797 deaths, 7,061 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 157,831 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, September 2. In addition, 1,797 people have died and 7,061 have been hospitalized. Another 120,675 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Wednesday. The report shows 3,933 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 54 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 888

Bedford County – 1,137

Benton County – 261

Bledsoe County – 782

Blount County – 2,032

Bradley County – 2,524

Campbell County – 333

Cannon County – 206

Carroll County – 666

Carter County — 866

Cheatham County – 724

Chester County – 394

Claiborne County – 372

Clay County – 118

Cocke County – 652

Coffee County – 785

Crockett County — 416

Cumberland County – 856

Davidson County – 23,703

Decatur County – 317

DeKalb County – 482

Dickson County – 932

Dyer County – 988

Fayette County – 909

Fentress County – 247

Franklin County – 534

Gibson County – 1,160

Giles County – 448

Grainger County – 282

Greene County – 857

Grundy County – 152

Hamblen County – 1,668

Hamilton County – 8,217

Hancock County – 92

Hardeman County — 1,256

Hardin County – 731

Hawkins County – 679

Haywood County — 752

Henderson County — 901

Henry County — 474

Hickman County – 394

Houston County – 103

Humphreys County – 171

Jackson County – 221

Jefferson County – 830

Johnson County – 427

Knox County – 6,629

Lake County – 848

Lauderdale County – 728

Lawrence County – 776

Lewis County — 134

Lincoln County – 424

Loudon County – 973

Macon County – 915

Madison County – 1,882

Marion County – 342

Marshall County – 568

Maury County – 1,807

McMinn County – 817

McNairy County — 583

Meigs County – 167

Monroe County – 784

Montgomery County – 2,504

Moore County — 97

Morgan County — 220

Obion County — 837

Overton County – 450

Perry County – 113

Pickett County — 68

Polk County – 335

Putnam County – 2,429

Rhea County – 672

Roane County – 671

Robertson County – 1,908

Rutherford County – 7,930

Scott County – 160

Sequatchie County – 149

Sevier County – 2,278

Shelby County – 27,264

Smith County – 525

Stewart County — 98

Sullivan County – 1,730

Sumner County – 4,136

Tipton County – 1,481

Trousdale County – 1,619

Unicoi County – 232

Union County — 229

Van Buren County – 90

Warren County – 879

Washington County – 1,812

Wayne County – 1,450

Weakley County — 868

White County – 586

Williamson County – 4,465

Wilson County – 2,900

Out of state – 3,010

Pending – 3,320

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 208

Asian – 1,377

Black or African-American – 30,177

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 115

Other/Multiracial – 21,157

White – 79,780

Pending – 25,017

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 99,278

Hispanic – 22,834

Pending – 35,719

Gender:

Female – 79,689

Male – 76,044

Pending – 2,098

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.