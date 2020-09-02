Conley Grayson Norris joined the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News team in August 2020 as a multimedia journalist. Born and raised in Little Rock, Arkansas, she is honored to begin her professional career in Jackson, TN as a part of the WBBJ-TV team

She discovered her passion for broadcast journalism while producing a daily segment for the high school news at Mount Saint Mary Academy. In May 2020, she earned a degree in News Media from the University of Alabama, with a concentration in Sports. She spent four years in Tuscaloosa contributing to ESPNU and volunteering through various Greek Life activities.

In the summer of 2019, Conley Grayson gained valuable experience as an intern at 30A Television in SanDestin, FL, where she produced her own segment and ran all social media platforms.

An avid tennis player and world traveler, Conley Grayson enjoys spending her free time with friends and family. You can find Conley Grayson on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

If you have a story idea or you just would like to say hello, you can reach her by email at cnorris@wbbjtv.com.