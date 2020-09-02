Dyersburg State alumni receive award

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Two Dyersburg State Community College alumni have been honored with the Outstanding Alumni Award.

The award was given to Latonya Jackson, of Ripley, and Chad Webb, of Dyersburg, according to a news release from the college.

Dyersburg State says Jackson graduated in 1997 with an Associate of Science degree in Elementary Education, and currently works at the Lauderdale County Board of Education as director of secondary and career technical education.

Dyersburg State says Webb graduated in 2005 with a Associate of Science degree in Criminal Justice, and served as a police officer with the Dyersburg Police Department for nearly 15 years.

He now works as the human resource manager for Dot Food, Inc., according to the release.

Dyersburg State says this award is provided to those who have excelled in their field, given back to the community and served as positive role models.