Early morning traffic stop leads to arrest of Dyersburg man

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A Dyersburg man has received multiple charges following a traffic stop around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Dyersburg police charged a Dyersburg man with being a felon in possession of a firearm, and theft over $1,000.00 for… Posted by Dyersburg Police Department on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

In a Facebook post, Dyersburg police say 21-year-old Lyronce Foster, of Dyersburg, was in the passenger seat of a car that was stopped for going 80 mph in a 55 mph hour zone.

Dyersburg police say that two handguns, one of them reported stolen in Dyer County, were found in the vehicle.

Police say Foster was already wanted by the Dyer County Sheriff’s Department for violation of probation, and he was taken into custody.

After being taking to jail, officers found marijuana in the back of the patrol car, according to the post.

Foster now faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, theft over $1,000 for possession of a stolen handgun and introducing contraband into a penal institution.

Police say the driver was issued a traffic citation for speeding.