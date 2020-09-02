Educators share experience with virtual learning

JACKSON, Tenn. — Educators at one local school discussed what they’re experiencing with the switch to virtual learning.

The hallways at Alexander Elementary School are usually filled with eager students walking to their next class with their smiles wide. Now it is empty.

When the Jackson-Madison County School Board announced a switch to distance learning in August, teachers at Alexander say they weren’t totally surprised.

“When it came down that it was going all virtual, it was kind of a mind shift as to what can we do and still make a big impact for their learning?” said Lisa Gildea, a 30-year teacher who currently teaches fifth grade English.

Her lesson plans that typically involve books and papers now involve a computer and a headset.

“When the students are right there, you can play off them and you can view a lot of feedback, and you can tell if you’re getting through to the students or not. Being on the computer, you still can see them, but you can’t really tell if they’re really getting it or not,” Gildea said.

At Alexander, the teachers stay in the same room. The school’s schedule is the same as if the students were in person.

Gildea says the beginning was rough, but by Wednesday, the kinks were mostly ironed out.

“I have to say, people have been patient and understand. The parents have been great. When they came on, there were smiles, and ‘Hi Mrs. Gildea,'” she said. “They were enjoying it. They even said if we can’t be there, this is fun.”

They are still waiting for some students to receive computers from the county, which will allow them to join in with their classmates.

But Gildea credits the local school system with helping teachers prepare for the task ahead.

“I think JMCSS has really gone out of their way to make it work the best that it can,” she said.

Gildea says she eventually hopes the children are back in the classroom.