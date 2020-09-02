Flash Flood Watch for Ten Counties in West Tennessee Tonight

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Wednesday, September 2nd

The Flash Flood Watch has been expanded to include West Tennessee north of I-40 until 7 a.m. Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms will be off-and-on through the afternoon, evening, and overnight. The risk for severe weather is low but one or two storms may have strong winds. Temperatures will drop to the lower 70s by sunrise.

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm up to the middle 80s Thursday afternoon but there’s cooler weather ahead! Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at the weekend forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

